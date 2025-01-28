January 28 Schools holiday in Dehradun Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

The District Magistrate has declared a one-day holiday for all schools and anganwadis in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun. This is to ensure smooth operations and disaster mitigation during the Prime Minister's visit to inaugurate the 38th National Games.

The National Games are to be conducted in Uttarakhand, which happens to be in its Silver Jubilee year. They will take place from 28 January to 14 February in 11 cities and eight districts. There are 36 states and one union territory to be represented, and more than 10,000 athletes will be participating in the 35 sports disciplines.

The slogan of this year's National Games will be "Green Games," focused on sustainability and environmental responsibility. During the time of the tournament, a special park called Sports Forest will also be developed. Over 10,000 saplings will be planted by all the athletes and guests. There will also be a medal and certificates for the winners, made out of environmentally friendly materials.

Grand Inauguration

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games at 6 PM in Dehradun, after inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Odisha's Bhubaneswar earlier in the day. The event promises to be a grand spectacle, showcasing the country's sporting talent and commitment to sustainability.

