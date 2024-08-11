Paris Olympics 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Megastar Chiranjeevi Applauds Indian Olympians

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle to congratulate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal winners. He continued to show appreciation to the 117 Indian participants by praising the medal winners. The actor specifically praised the winners, Manu Bhaker, Sarabjit Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Swapnil Kusale, Aman Sherawat, and the Indian hockey team. Megastar, I especially appreciated Vinesh Phogat for her efforts and hard work. He took his Twitter account and shared the appreciation post. The actor was seen in the Paris Olympics 2024 with his family supporting the Indian players.

Currently, Megastar is busy with his Vishwambhara, directed by Vashishta Bimbisara of fame. Starring Trisha and Ashika Ranganath, this movie is ready to surprise fans in the theatres. The film is set to release as a Sankranti gift to the audience on January 10 next year.

Chiranjeevi's tweet: