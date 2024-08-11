13 injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia

Moscow, Aug 11 (IANS) Thirteen people were injured in the Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kursk region, Acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

Smirnov said that the incident occurred when a missile intercepted by Russian defence systems fell onto a residential building, triggering a fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Initial reports indicated that the building's structural integrity remains intact. To date, 15 people have been rescued.

On Saturday, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that the country's forces destroyed a Russian KS-701 Tunets high-speed boat in the Black Sea near the coast of Crimea.

It claimed that the Ukrainian forces hit 18 Russian vessels with Magura V5 and destroyed nine of them during the conflict.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.