No payment made to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast by Pooja Entertainment? 

Latest report says that the Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff, Sonaki Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar are awaiting payment for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from Pooja Entertainment.

Pooja Entertainment is known for their production and now became the talk of the town for delaying the payment for the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast. Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani neglected to pay Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar even after the movie release in April. The production crew expressed their inconvenience about the unpaid wages publicly.

Pooja Entertainment delaying the payment after release:

Yes, the rumour is true. Pooja Entertainment owned by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani didn’t pay their cast and crew even after the movie release. Sources says that Tiger Shroff didn’t receive his payment for the film yet. "Tiger Shroff too has not received his fees for the film. He has maintained his silence on the non-payment of his dues for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but after learning that the crew and the support staff, who gave the film their all, have also not been paid, he wants the production house to clear the dues immediately," says Indian Express.

Report also says that the Heeramandi actress Sonakshi Sinha, along with Alaya F and Manushi Chillar are also not paid for the film. Even after working hard for the film, their effort is still not paid off by the production team. Source states “None of these actors on the film have received their dues either. They completed their work on the film and even after requesting them a few times, there was no reply. They also promoted the film because they didn’t want to leave the film hanging, but there was no payment made”.

Vashu Bhagnani on the payment delay:

In a recent interview with ETimes, Pooja Entertainment owner Vashu Bhagnani asked the crew claiming the payment, to speak with the organisation. With 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, he addressed the crew's worries on the fees and invited them to submit contracts or settlement claims.

He further asked the individuals to visit his office to submit the respective documents and asked for 60 days time for the resolutions for the concern. Every legitimate concern is addressed by the organisation and will be resolved within the time. The collaboration with UK Production firms can bring the direct contact for debt repayment.

