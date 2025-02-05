Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release on Disney, Theatrical Release on February 21

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh will star in the upcoming romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The recently released trailer has created excitement, promising a mix of chaos and humor. This marks the first time the trio will share the screen together.

Reports suggest the film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical release. Although the exact OTT release date isn't confirmed, fans who miss it in theaters will have the chance to watch it online.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the storyline, showing Arjun Kapoor’s character, Ankur, caught between his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and his fiancée (Rakul Preet Singh). The trailer also includes a fun reference to Arjun's popular character, Danger Lanka, from Singham Again.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is described as a funny and heartwarming romance set in modern-day Delhi. The story follows Ankur as love and fate lead him into a chaotic situation with both women in his life. The cast also includes Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, and Harsh Gujral.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and presented by Pooja Entertainment. The movie is set for a theatrical release on February 21, 2025. Afterward, it will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.