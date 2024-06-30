PM Modi speaks to Team India after T20 World Cup win; lauds Rohit, Kohli, and Dravid (Ld)

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday morning and congratulated the entire group on winning the T20 World Cup.

He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. However, the PM also lauded talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his 76-run innings in the final as well as contribution to Indian cricket.

Notably, following the T20 World Cup triumph, both Rohit and Virat have announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game.

PM Modi also appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his stunning boundary catch that proved crucial in India's win over South Africa. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also thanked Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Following the telephonic interaction, the Prime Minister shared a series of tweets expressing his appreciation to coach Dravid, skipper Rohit, and batter Kohli for their valuable contributions to the sport.

"Dear @ImRo45 You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," PM posted on X.

Kohli, who had struggled throughout the tournament with just 75 runs in seven games prior to the summit clash, ended his lean run with a crucial 76 off 59 balls, helping India post a competitive total of 176/7.

Reflecting on Kohli's final innings in the T2OIs, PM wrote, "Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players."

Moreover, it was Dravid's last day as head coach, with his contract ending after the T20 World Cup. Under his mentorship, India reached three consecutive ICC finals, including the World Test Championship and last year's ODI World Cup, but failed to secure the title on both occasions, having to wait for the coveted silverware until Barbados.

"Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," PM wrote in another post on X.

Earlier, PM Modi led his cabinet colleagues to cheer for the Men in Blue as they defeated South Africa in a thriller to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday night.

"Congratulations to Team India from all countrymen on this majestic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Today 140 crore Indians will be feeling proud of your performance. You won the World Cup in the sports field but your performance in the event has captured the hearts of crores of Indian citizens," PM said in a video message congratulating the Indian team on its victory.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah described it as "a glorious moment for our nation".

