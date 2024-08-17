Nidhhi Agerwal's Birthday Celebration On Sets of Prabhas Raja Saab

In an exciting update, the team of "Raja Saab" has announced Nidhhi Agerwal's addition to the film's cast, coinciding with her birthday celebration on set. The horror-comedy romance film, directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas in the lead role and is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film's team took to Instagram to share the news, posting a warm welcome message for Nidhhi Agerwal: "Team #TheRajaSaab is thrilled to welcome the stunning @nidhhiagerwal on board! Celebrating her birthday on set with loads of love and excitement."

Director Maruthi was also spotted in the frame, joining in on the birthday celebrations. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Yogi Babu.

With Nidhhi Agerwal on board, "Raja Saab" is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project.