Prabhas - Hanu Raghavapudi Film Epic War Movie: #PrabhasHanu

Prabhas, riding high on the success of his recent blockbusters "Salaar" and "Kalki 2898 AD," is set to embark on a new venture that promises to be an epic cinematic experience.

This upcoming project, tentatively titled #PrabhasHanu, will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The collaboration between Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi, and Mythri Movie Makers is a first, sparking significant anticipation as their combined talents are expected to deliver a film of extraordinary scale and creativity.

Unlike typical historical narratives, this film delves into an alternate history set in the 1940s. It tells the story of a warrior rising from obscurity to fight for justice in a land where war was seen as the only solution to the buried injustices and forgotten truths of the past. This narrative is crafted to resonate deeply, presenting a tale that seeks to bring justice to the people of the warrior's Motherland.

The film will star Imanvi as the lead actress opposite Prabhas, with legendary actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in crucial roles. Boasting a massive budget, the production promises lavish visuals and world-class technical excellence.

Today marked the grand launch of the film, with the entire team, including Prabhas and Imanvi, attending the event, which was nothing short of a spectacular affair.

The project will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with a team of top-tier technicians handling various aspects of the production. Sudeep Chatterjee ISC will be the cinematographer, Vishal Chandrasekhar will compose the music, Ramakrishna – Monica will manage production design, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will serve as the editor.

The film is expected to begin shooting soon, setting the stage for what could be another monumental success for Prabhas.