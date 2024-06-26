My daughter's tears will come back to haunt you all: Renu Desai 

Renu Desai is hurt that trolls, among those who identify themselves as Pawan Kalyan's fans, have been after her. It all began with her posting a cropped photo of Pawan Kalyan's meeting with Narendra Modi along with Akira Nandan and Anna Lezhneva.

In a recent photo, clicked by the side of a road, Pawan Kalyan is seen with his daughter Aadhya, son Akira and third wife Anna. Netizens joked about how Renu could crop the photo now when Anna is at the centre in the photo.

The trolls hyperventilating on Instagram and other social media platforms hurt Aadhya, the daughter of the PK-Renu Desai duo. Apparently, she cried a lot in private. Renu took to social media and hit out at the cheap trolls, saying that Aadhya's tears will come back to haunt them in the form of Karma.

Renu said that memers must understand that such trolls and memes will affect Polina and Mark Shankar as well. The Polina-Shankar duo are PK's kids from Anna.