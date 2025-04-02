HCU land Dispute: Upasana, Eesha Rebba, Rashmi Gautam and others react on Social Media!

The row over the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land issue has picked up steam, with several Telugu celebrities such as Upasana Ram Charan, Renu Desai, Rashmi Gautham, and Eesha Rebba lending their support to the students. The students are agitating against the government's move to fell trees and auction the 400-acre land in Gachibowli, Ranga Reddy district, stating that it is owned by the university.

The controversy started with the government plans to auction off the land, which prompted demonstrations from the students, who feel that the land is part of the university's campus. According to the students, the move by the government will not only destroy the environment but also imperil the independence of the university.

Conversely, the government asserts that the land is theirs, relying on a Supreme Court ruling that declares the land to be government property. The government asserts that the university has no claim over the land and that the auction process is being conducted according to the law.

The problem has also received widespread attention on social media, with numerous netizens backing the cause of the students. Rashmi Gautham shared a video on Instagram, urging the government to take into account the effects of their action on the environment and the wildlife of the region.

The students have been demonstrating for days, and the matter still has not been resolved. The government has not reacted to the demands of the students, and the future of the land and the university hangs in the balance.

