Kalki 2898 AD: First Day Collections Predicted

Rebel Star Prabhas's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, has been trending everywhere on social media. With only one day left for its release (on June 27th, 2024), expectations are riding high.

The movie's tickets are selling incredibly fast, both domestically and internationally. The film is setting a new benchmark in North America, achieving a staggering $4 million in pre-sales. The dystopian epic action drama is also the first Indian film to ever sell over one lakh tickets in North America before its release.

Based on strong advance bookings, Kalki is expected to register a whopping Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office (in all languages) on opening day.

How much do you think Kalki 2898 AD will collect on opening day? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and boasts an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.