Mohan Babu Discharged from Hospital

Mohan Babu Discharged from Continental Hospital

Actor Mohan Babu has been discharged from Continental Hospital after receiving medical treatment. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week. He mentioned that he would be resting at Jalpalli Farm House Residence, Shamshabad following his discharge.

Earlier, Mohan Babu hit a TV news reporter at his home. He is also at loggerheads with his younger son, Manchu Manoj, which made things go out of control. Manoj was allegedly asked to move out of Mohan Babu's home in Shamshabad that triggered the controversy.

Following this, Manoj along with his bouncers tried to barge into Mohan Babu's house which escalated the things. Eventually, both Mohan Babu and Manoj have filed cases against one another.

Vishnu Manchu, who was in abroad, returned home and stood in support of his father. Manoj slapped cases against Mohan Babu, Vishnu and vice-versa. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court gave relief to Mohan Babu in connection with the notices given by the Rachakonda police. The court exempted Mohan Babu from appearing before the police till further orders.