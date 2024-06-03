Krithi Shetty Spills the Beans on Her Love for Ram Charan

Krithi Shetty, the young actress from Karnataka who shot to fame with the blockbuster 'Uppena,' has revealed her admiration for Mega Power Star Ram Charan. As she promotes her upcoming family entertainer 'Manamey,' Krithi has been gushing about her favorite actor.

Shetty expressed her awe for Charan's exceptional performance in 'Rangasthalam'. She praised his dedication to his craft and admirable personality off-screen, stating that these qualities made her a true fan. During the promotions for 'Manamey,' Krithi elaborated on her admiration for Ram Charan.

"He is an outstanding performer. After I began shooting for 'Uppena,' I happened to watch 'Rangasthalam,' and Ram Charan Garu's performance blew my mind. I heard a lot about his dedication. He is a great person off the screen in real life too. All these things made me admire him," Krithi said.

When asked if she dreams of acting alongside her idol, Krithi enthusiastically responded, "That would be a great moment in my life. If that happens, I will put in more effort from my side."

Manamey,' directed by Sriram Aditya is set to release on June 7th, Krithi stars alongside Sharwanand. The film's trailer hints at an intriguing dynamic, with Sharwanand portraying a carefree young man whose life changes when he meets Krithi's character, who appears with a toddler.

While the exact nature of their relationship and the child's role remains a mystery, the engaging trailer has piqued audiences' curiosity.