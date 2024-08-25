Keerthy Suresh is pinning her hopes on these two projects

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh is no stranger to success, but the success percentage of her movies in Kollywood has been notably low. While her earlier film ‘Sarkar’ with Vijay was a hit, her subsequent movie ‘Annaatthe’ (Peddanna), in which she played Rajinikanth's younger sister was a disappointment.

However, ‘Maamannan’, in which she was paired with Udayanidhi Stalin, was successful. Unfortunately, her next venture, the Jayam Ravi-starrer ‘Siren’, failed to make an impact at the box office.

Recently, her film ‘Raghu Thatha’, produced by Hombale Films (known for ‘KGF’), generated high expectations as a woman-centric story but fell short of anticipated success. According to trade reports, ‘Raghu Thatha’ clashed with two other films, ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘Demonte Colony’ and therefore failed to do a modest business at the box office.

Currently, Keerthy Suresh is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Baby John’ opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. In Tamil cinema, she has two upcoming female-oriented films: ‘Revolver Rita’ and Ganesh Raj's directorial ‘Kannivedi’. Industry insiders say Keerthy Suresh is pinning her hopes on these projects to boost her falling career graph.

Also Read: Telangana man dies tragically in Saudi Arabia's most dangerous desert