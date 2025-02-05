Baby John OTT release: When and where to watch Varun - Keerthy duo movie!

The latest Bollywood film of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, 'Baby John', has suddenly appeared on the OTT platform, leaving many surprised. Released last year, the film did not impress the audience and ended up being a disaster at the box office.

Keerthy Suresh and Vaamika Gabbi are the female leads in the film, 'Kalies'. It is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film 'Theri', which was directed by Atlee, featuring Vijay and Samantha. The same movie 'Theri' won the box office as a super hit, and unfortunately, its Hindi version did not get the audience.

Made on a budget of around Rs 160 crore, with music composed by S Thaman, the film could collect only around Rs 60 crore at the box office with a net collection of around Rs 40 crore. 'Baby John' has now become one of the biggest disasters in Bollywood's history.

Keerthy Suresh, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Baby John', had high hopes for the film. However, the movie failed to connect with the audience, and her glamourous avatar in one of the songs went viral on social media.

Keerthy Suresh's glamorous avatar in 'Baby John' was widely discussed on social media. Many felt that she had crossed the limits of glamour in the song. However, Keerthy Suresh's fans defended her, saying that she was just doing her job.

Despite 'Baby John' not taking off, Keerthy Suresh is not depressed. Now she has begun working on a web series in Bollywood titled 'Akkad'. The periodic action thriller will stream on Netflix.

