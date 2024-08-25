Telangana man dies tragically in Saudi Arabia's most dangerous desert 

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man from Karimnagar, Telangana, died tragically in Saudi Arabia's Rub al Khali desert after losing his way due to a GPS failure. The Telangana youth died miserably as he found nothing to eat or drink in the scorching heat of the vast expanse of sand.

The deceased man Shehzad Khan had been working as a telecommunications worker in Saudi Arabia for three years. Shehzad and his Sudanese colleague were on a work assignment when they strayed into one of the world's most dangerous deserts.

Five days before Shehzad ‘s death, he and his coworker set out on a routine job. However, their GPS system failed, leading them astray into the vast Rub al Khali desert which spans four countries.

As their vehicle ran out of fuel, the company workers found themselves stranded in the harsh environment. Their attempts to contact their company proved futile as their mobile phones batteries were drained out.

The extreme desert conditions quickly took their toll. With no water or food, both men succumbed to dehydration and heat exposure. Their employer alerted local authorities when the workers failed to return. The police immediately launched a search operation and eventually discovered the bodies of Shehzad and his colleague near their abandoned vehicle in the desert.

