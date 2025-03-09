Hyderabadis Hit with 400% Airfare Hike for Ramzan Travel from Middle East

Hyderabad: Many people working in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are facing high airfare prices for their return trips home to celebrate Ramzan with their families. Most airlines have increased their ticket prices by 300-400%, making it expensive for many flyers to plan their trips.

Normally, flights from Muscat to Hyderabad cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. However, during the festive period from March 26 to 28, these same tickets are now priced between Rs 54,000 and Rs 85,000. Similarly, flights from Doha, which usually cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, are now priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000.

The airfare surge is also noticeable for flights connecting Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah with Hyderabad during the Ramzan period.

Arab nations generally offer four to five days of official leave during this time, and many people extend their stays by taking additional days off. Despite the high ticket prices, travelers are still willing to pay extra to be with their families during the festival.

This hike in prices is especially difficult for middle-income workers who save all year to visit their families during Ramzan. Many are now forced to either pay the inflated prices or miss out on celebrating the festival with loved ones.

Some travelers are looking at alternative routes through neighboring countries. Though this might make their journey longer with multiple transfers, it often costs less. For example, one person found that a connecting flight with layovers in Dubai and Mumbai would cost only Rs 27,000, compared to Rs 50,000 for a direct flight.