Delhi Assembly Speaker starts allotting offices to MLAs in their constituencies

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered allocation of offices to the newly-elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in their respective constituencies, an official said on Sunday.

Speaker Gupta said, "Providing our elected representatives with the necessary resources to serve the people efficiently is our top priority."

He said constituency offices serve as a crucial link between MLAs and the public, facilitating direct communication and problem-solving.

"We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that all MLAs receive their offices in a timely manner," said the Speaker, highlighting that the step aims to enable MLAs to maintain seamless communication with their constituents.

As per the protocol, constituency offices allocated to former MLAs were vacated following the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections and the process of assigning offices to new legislators has commenced, according to a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

Speaker Gupta emphasised that the allocation of MLA offices is a significant step towards strengthening good governance and enhancing democratic processes.

The Assembly Secretariat said that through these offices, MLAs will be able to engage directly with citizens and take prompt action to address their concerns.

This decision marks an important milestone in making Delhi's democratic framework more effective and responsive, it said.

By providing elected representatives with essential infrastructure, the initiative will not only empower them to perform their duties efficiently but also enhance transparency and accountability in governance, said the statement.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat is committed to ensuring the swift completion of the office allocation process, enabling MLAs to connect with their constituents and address their concerns promptly, it said, adding that the move is expected to foster better coordination between the public and their elected representatives, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of the city.

The practice of allocating government-funded offices to legislators in their constituencies was started by the previous AAP government whose legislators had expressed a lack of personal funds and staff for attending to public problems.

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the BJP has 48 legislators while the Opposition AAP has 22 MLAs.

