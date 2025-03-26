Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Eid Holidays - Public Sector, Private Sector, Festivities

As the sacred month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims worldwide eagerly await Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of fasting. A time of celebration, gratitude, and unity, Eid-ul-Fitr holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar.

Eid Preparations Underway in Saudi Arabia

With the final days of Ramadan approaching, families across Saudi Arabia are busy preparing for the festivities. From baking traditional sweets and organizing gatherings to making travel arrangements, the excitement is palpable. However, the key question remains: When will Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 begin?

Official Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Holidays in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government has released the official holiday schedule for Eid:

Public Sector: The last working day will be Monday, 24th Ramadan 1446 AH.

Private Sector: The holiday begins after work on Saturday, 29th Ramadan 1446 AH.

Non-Profit Sector: The break also starts after work on Saturday, 29th Ramadan 1446 AH.

When Will Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Begin?

Based on astronomical calculations, Ramadan in 2025 is expected to last 29 days. The National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Egypt has confirmed that the Shawwal crescent moon will be born immediately after the conjunction at 1:00 PM Cairo time on Saturday, March 29, 2025. This will be the official moon sighting night.

Since the new moon is expected to be visible for a few minutes after sunset in multiple cities across the Arab and Islamic world, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Saudi Arabia.

A Time for Joy and Togetherness

Once the moon sighting is confirmed, the Kingdom will come alive with celebrations. The Eid holiday typically lasts three to four days, depending on official announcements. It is a time for prayers, charity, family reunions, and festive meals, strengthening bonds within communities.

As Muslims across Saudi Arabia and beyond prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr, a spirit of gratitude and joy fills the air, marking the end of a sacred month and the beginning of a festive occasion.