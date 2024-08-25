Kangana Ranaut: They have made calls to actors not to work with me

Kangana Ranaut, the pioneering actress and recently elected MP, has spoken out about the difficulties she had while filming her forthcoming biopic 'Emergency' about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In a recent interview, Kangana said that numerous Bollywood superstars colluded against her, aiming to derail her project.

"'There have been various plots against me,' Kangana said. 'Some casting directors and cinematographers refused to deal with me, and many actors received phone calls warning them not to associate with me.

Despite these challenges, Kangana persevered and finished the film alongside a superb ensemble that included Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, and Mahima Chaudhary. 'I am truly thankful and happy to have had the opportunity to work with these amazing performers,' she stated. 'They not only joined.

the project, but also offered me love and support during a tough period."

After a few postponements, Kangana and Renu Pitti's co-produced film 'Emergency' will be released on September 6. Kangana makes her directorial debut with this film, which also stars her.