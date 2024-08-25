Coffee & cigarette: Jailed actor Darshan’s inside prison photo goes viral

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan’s photo showing him enjoying a cup of coffee and cigarette inside the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara of Bengaluru went viral on social media on Sunday, raising questions about prison authorities giving preferential treatment to him.

Darshan is the second accused in the kidnap and brutal murder case of his fan Renukaswamy.

The photo shows Darshan holding a coffee mug while sitting cross-legs on a chair. He is also seen holding a cigarette in another hand and is seen joyful and enjoying inside the prison.

The photo also shows Darshan sitting with his manager and other two jail inmates on chairs while having a delightful discussion without any fear or guilt.

Darshan is being kept in the special barrack of the prison.

The photo went viral on Sunday raising suspicion that Darshan and his close associates were being provided special facilities inside the prison.

Sources said that the jail authorities have given Darshan a free hand inside the prison to roam and meet inmates.

The development has shocked the family of Renukaswamy, a fan brutally killed by Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others. The case is in the final stage of submission of a charge sheet and the development is seen as a setback to Darshan who is hoping to apply for bail soon after the submission of a charge sheet by the police.

However, the Police Department has not made any comments about the incident yet.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru.

He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

When the police began the investigation, four of the accused surrendered, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial matter.

After Kamakshipalya Police interrogated them, the involvement of actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others came to light.

On the morning of June 11, actor Darshan was arrested in Mysuru, while Pavithra Gowda and some associates of Darshan were arrested in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda stated recently that the fan murder case involving Kannada superstar Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, was reaching its final stage.

The Police Commissioner stated that oral, circumstantial, and technical evidence related to the sensational murder had been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru, from where about 70 per cent of the reports have been received.

It was revealed that the accused had brutally hacked Renukaswamy to death for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The court had extended the judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others till August 28.

