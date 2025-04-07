India Among 14 Countries Facing Saudi Visa Ban Ahead of Hajj

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India, until mid-June when the Hajj season ends. The policy change has been announced to address overcrowding and safety concerns during the Hajj pilgrimage season, which is scheduled to begin on June 4 and conclude on June 9. The 14 affected countries include: Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

The last date for issuing Umrah visas is April 13, 2025. Hajj, diplomatic, and residency visas are not affected by this change.

This development follows the tragic deaths of over 1,000 people during the 2024 Hajj due to overcrowding and an intense heatwave. Saudi authorities attributed the overcrowding to unregistered participants. India has been included in the list because some individuals entered Saudi Arabia on Umrah or visit visas and overstayed to perform Hajj without proper registration, bypassing the kingdom’s quota system, which allocates specific slots for each country to regulate the number of pilgrims.

The Saudi government has implemented these measures to ensure that basic amenities such as lodging, transportation, and healthcare are provided to authorized pilgrims, thereby reducing the risks associated with unregulated attendance.

Those who overstay their permitted visa duration to perform Hajj without authorization will be subject to a five-year ban, according to Saudi authorities.

Hajj is the annual pilgrimage made by Muslims to the holy city of Mecca. All Muslims who are financially and physically able must complete the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. According to Saudi authorities, about 1.8 million people participated in the 2024 pilgrimage. Unfortunately, the intense heat, with temperatures reaching 51°C, and overcrowding led to the deaths of 1,200 people. Of those, reports indicate that 98 were from India.

It may be pointed out that approximately 2.31 million Indians reside in Saudi Arabia, making them a significant part of the country's expatriate population.