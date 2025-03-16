Hyderabad: Haj 2025 Bookings Close on April 18

People planning to go on the Haj pilgrimage from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are advised to finalize their bookings by April 18. This is in line with a strict deadline set by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

The Haj Umrah Group Organisers' Association of Hyderabad issued the advisory after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that April 14 will be the last date to issue Haj visas for 2025. In previous years, Haj visas were processed up to a week before the pilgrimage. However, this year, the process will close one month in advance due to new regulations.

Association president Mohammed Abdul Razzak Qamar urged pilgrims to complete their bookings quickly. He explained that private tour operators typically begin booking after the State Haj Committee publishes its final list of pilgrims. But due to the tight deadline set by Saudi Arabia, pilgrims now have limited time to secure their places.

Qamar also warned that any delay in booking could result in missing the chance to perform Haj in 2025. India has been allocated 52,500 spots for private tour operator pilgrims this year. He stressed that prospective pilgrims should book their packages only through approved operators, registered with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj division. It's also important to verify the operator’s 2025 Haj license when booking to avoid unlicensed operators.