Delhi’s new MLAs to get tips on legislative conduct at 2-day workshop from March 18

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) From raising a point of order in Assembly to moving a private member’s Bill and more would be on the agenda of a two-day orientation programme for Delhi’s new legislators that will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on March 18, an official said on Sunday.

The event aims to equip legislators with the knowledge of parliamentary procedures, code of conduct, and best governance practices. The event will be held in the Assembly Hall on March 18 and 19, said the official.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will also address the new legislators during the inaugural session that will be attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Leader of Opposition Atishi.

Chief Minister Gupta and LoP Atishi will also address the legislators, highlighting the significance of legislative competence.

Speaker Gupta said, “This orientation programme is a vital initiative to strengthen the legislative capabilities of our MLAs. It will help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting, and the significance of meaningful debates, enabling them to participate effectively in the Assembly.”

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will conduct the training sessions, offering insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices. PRIDE, under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker, organises training sessions for MPs, legislative staff, and other stakeholders.

The two-day programme will include expert-led lectures, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on good governance, policy-making, and legislative frameworks.

These sessions will take place in the Conference Hall near the Chief Minister’s office, covering key topics such as constitutional responsibilities, ethical governance, and law-making procedures.

The programme will conclude on March 19 with an address by Delhi Minister for Legislative Affairs Pravesh Sahib Singh, followed by the closing remarks of Speaker Gupta.

This initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening democratic governance, ensuring that elected representatives are well-equipped to serve the people of Delhi more effectively, said the Speaker.

