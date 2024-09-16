Keerthy Suresh Onam 2024: Celebration with Family in Dubai
Keerthy Suresh celebrated the joy of Onam 2024 with her family in Dubai, sharing heartwarming moments from the festive occasion. The actress, whose recent film was Raghu Thatha, posted a series of delightful photos on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her family's Onam celebrations.
Among the photos was a lovely group picture with her loved ones. In her caption, Keerthy expressed her excitement, writing, "This Onam with my Dubai family. #Onam2024." Fans quickly filled the comments with love, with one writing, "Happy Onam Kittyyy," and another wishing her and her family, "Happy Onam, princess!"