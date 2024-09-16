Last spell of Monsoon rains to start today in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 16 (IANS) Rajasthan, which has already received over 59 per cent excess rainfall, will receive light to moderate rain in parts of the state from September 16 to 19, said Met department officials on Monday.

"The Monsoon, which weakened for three days in Rajasthan, will be active again from Monday. Light to moderate rain may occur in many districts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions from September 16 to 19.

“Weather experts are considering this as the last spell of rain of this monsoon season,” said officials.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that monsoon is now in its final phase.

“A short spell of rainfall will continue from Monday in Kota and Udaipur divisions. Similarly, light to moderate rain may occur in some districts of Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions from September 17 to 19. This may be the last spell of seasonal rains in the state after which Monsoon may depart from Rajasthan," he added.

According to the report of the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Rajasthan has received 61 per cent more rainfall than the average so far.

The normal rainfall in the state from June 1 to September 15 is 416MM, while 668.5MM rainfall has been registered so far this season.

Surprisingly, Jaisalmer, which is considered as a desert city received 150 per cent excess rain by registering 427.4 mm rainfall against the usual 170.8 mm.

Similarly, another desert city, Barmer, recorded 68 per cent excess rainfall by clocking 427.4mm rain against the normal 170.8 mm.

Dausa, another town from eastern Rajasthan recorded 141 per cent excess rainfall by clocking 429 mm of rain against the normal 170 mm.

The other city to register more than 100 per cent of rain is Dholpur which recorded 107 per cent excess precipitation.

Rajasthan has seen unprecedented rainfall this Monsoon season.

Ajmer saw heavy floods as it recorded 223 per cent excess rains from September 1.

Similarly, Alwar and Banswara recorded 187 and 147 per cent excess rainfall.

Overall, Western Rajasthan recorded excess rain of 223 per cent while Eastern Rajasthan registered 50 per cent excess precipitation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.