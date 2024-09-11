Jr NTR’s song is going viral in US elections 2024

In US Presidential elections, the presidential candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo the Indian-origin American voters. As part of this, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has decided to use a dash of entertainment to her presidential campaign.

The party has reportedly decided to to use the Hindi version of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Oscar-winning track from Tollywood’s major hir film RRR. The ‘Nacho Nacho’ song is making waves in the Democratic elections rallies.

As the former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is continuously targeting Kamala over her country of origin and personal life, she has decided to take on him with Indian-American voters' support. Trump has criticised her in election rallies and even called her ‘Marxist’ in his speeches.