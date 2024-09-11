September 2024 Holidays: Banks to be closed for 5 Days in a Row!

There were two long breaks in the last month, August 15-19 and August 24-26. In September, some banks in India might be closed for five consecutive days between September 14 and 18 due to holidays and festivals. Since holidays vary by location, customers should check with their local branch or the bank's mobile app for specific closure details.

Banks in various states will be closed for 15 days in September 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a monthly list of bank holidays to ensure that clients are not inconvenienced and can arrange their banking activities properly.

List of Bank holidays in September 2024:

September 14, Saturday (second): Banks in Jharkhand and Kerala will be closed for Karma Puja or First Onam. However, because it is the second Saturday in September, banks around the country will be closed on that day.

September 15, Sunday: Banks across India are closed because it is a Sunday.

September 16, Monday: Banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand in observance of Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday).

September 17, Sikkim and Chhattisgarh banks closed for Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).

September 18, Wednesday: Sikkim banks are closed for Pang-Lhabsol.

