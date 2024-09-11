Yashpal Sharma's 'complex' role in 'Dhavak' reminds him of his father

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Yashpal Sharma, who is currently filming 'Dhavak', has opened up on his character in the movie, calling it full of depth, strong, and layered, saying it reminded him of his father.

Reflecting on his role, Yashpal shared: "Initially, I wasn’t excited. I was tired, but once I heard the script, my fatigue vanished. The character, often seen as a simple drunkard, is full of depth, complex, strong, and layered with emotions like anger, love, and humor. He reminded me of my father. Any actor would be fortunate to play such a multidimensional role."

Yashpal further said: " 'Dhavak' centers on the emotional struggles of a boy who has nothing, yet is deeply concerned about his future. It reflects relatable middle-class issues rather than the typical Bollywood hero story. Its beauty lies in simplicity, with every word and gesture carrying meaning."

He also praised the production team for their dedication, adding: "The younger crew has been exceptional. For a film shot in a village with many first-time filmmakers, everything has run smoothly. Our team feels like a family. Producers who invest money on such topics are very rare. I also admire and appreciate the producer, Praveshh Gaur who is a visionary man. Despite being busy with his other businesses, he remains on location all the time."

Yashpal expressed admiration for director Yogesh Bhardwaj, saying: "I’ve known Yogesh since we met in his class. His sincerity and craft are unmatched. We’ve worked together more than I have with any other actor, and I deeply value our bond."

Yashpal is shooting alongside Geeta Agrawal Sharma. Directed by actor and director Yogesh, and produced by Praveshh Gaur under 'Srauta Movies', the film also features Jogi Mallang, Malkhan Singh, Sandeep Goyat, and Vishal Dahiya.

The music is given by Rachita Arora, "Dhavak" emotionally delves into the journey of a struggling boy with big dreams.

Meanwhile, Yashpal is renowned for his roles in films like 'Lagaan', 'Gangaajal', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', and 'Apaharan'.

He last appeared in biographical sports film 'Chandu Champion', starring Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Yashpal also has 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

