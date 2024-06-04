Janhvi's 'Best Weekend' in Italy with Beau Shikhar

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, accompanied her. Janhvi took to social media to share stunning photos from the event, giving fans a glimpse into her "best weekend."

The pictures showcase Janhvi in various gorgeous outfits, laughing and enjoying the company of Pahariya and other friends. In one affectionate snap, the rumored couple is seen holding hands and smiling, exuding couple goals. Janhvi stuns in a sleeveless yellow dress adorned with flowers.

Other photos capture Janhvi posing elegantly by a river in a black dress and exploring nature in a colorful mini dress. She also shared a scenic picture of a river, trees, and clouds, captioning the post: "It's been the best weekend. Thank you for the love and memories. #gratitude."

Fans flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for Janhvi's impeccable fashion sense and radiant beauty. The actress's close friend Shanaya Kapoor also chimed in, writing, "wowww."

Earlier, a video from the pre-wedding gala in Rome went viral, showing Janhvi feeding Pahariya affectionately, further fueling rumors of their relationship.

On the work front, Kapoor has several exciting projects lined up, including "Ulajh," "Devara: Part 1," and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."