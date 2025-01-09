Game Changer US Premiere Shows Delay Due to Content

The much-awaited movie, Game Changer, with Ram Charan in the lead and directed by Shankar, is facing a series of problems before its release. Despite being one of the most awaited movies of the year, the movie has been struggling with content conversion issues, which may have an impact on its box office collections.

It will be released grandly across theatres in India with a possible collection of over Rs 25 crore on the opening day. Still, the problem it faces from its content conversion could delay its uploads to theatres in North America, impacting the film's collections.

The premier show ticket sales in North America have already crossed $850,000 and are expected to reach $1 million. However, due to the current situation, the total sales may drop to $750,000. But trade experts feel that if the content is uploaded on time, the film can still cross the $1 million mark.

Meanwhile, the raging fire in Los Angeles has already begun to hit the movie's box office collections in the region. With the film being released worldwide on January 10, the team is racing against time to sort out the content conversion issues and ensure a smooth release.

The film's success is very important, not just for the team but also for the Telugu film industry, which is looking to bounce back after a series of flops. With Game Changer expected to set a new benchmark for Telugu films, the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.

