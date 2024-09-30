Game Changer Release Date Locked

Game Changer: Ram Charan's Political Thriller Locks New Release Date?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's highly anticipated political thriller "Game Changer" is generating massive buzz ahead of its release. The film, directed by renowned director Shankar Shanmugam, has been making waves with its impressive ensemble cast and crew.

Initially slated for release on December 20, 2024, recent reports suggest a possible shift to December 25, 2024, although an official announcement is still pending.

"Game Changer" boasts an impressive lineup of actors, including Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Naveen Chandra. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film's music is handled by talented composer Thaman.

With Shankar Shanmugam at the helm and a stellar cast, "Game Changer" promises to be a gripping political thriller, featuring high-octane action sequences, intense drama, and power-packed performances.

