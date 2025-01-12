Game Changer: How Much Money Wasted in Production?

Director Shankar is undoubtedly talented, but questions are being raised about the high costs involved in Game Changer. Whether the film becomes a hit or not, reports indicate that producer Dil Raju spent massive amounts on the project, leading to concerns about unnecessary waste.

One example of overspending is a scene with sheep. Identical sheep were brought from a distant location to meet specific requirements. Unfortunately, due to bad weather, some of the sheep died, requiring replacements to be brought in. Each sheep reportedly cost over Rs 7,000, excluding transportation and logistical expenses.

Another case of excess spending involves comedians. Despite featuring numerous comedy actors, none of them have a single line of dialogue. However, their schedules were blocked for over 40 days, yet they had minimal screen time to justify their presence.

These examples of poor resource management and excessive spending have raised concerns about the handling of the film’s budget. It’s difficult to ignore the apparent waste of money in the production of Game Changer.