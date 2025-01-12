Ekta Kapoor enjoys yummy Rajasthani thali, says 2000 calories

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who is currently in Jaipur, shared a glimpse of her “2000-calories” filled yummy Rajasthani thali.

Ekta took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of the delicacies she gorged on. She revealed she had “dal baati choorma and ker sangri.”

Upon getting her thali, Ekta was heard saying: “2000 calories guys. 2000 calories.”

On January 9, Ekta shared some glimpses of her downtime with her family in Jaipur. The producer was accompanied by his son Ravie, and nephew Laksshya during the holiday.

She took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and posted a short clip where Laksshya could be seen holding Ravie's hand while Ektaa asked the two to smile for the camera.

Previously, Ektaa Kapoor dropped another fun video on social media where she was seen enjoying a car ride with Ravie, and Laksshya.

Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor recently made headlines for slamming prominent television actor Ram Kapoor.

She used the stories section of her Instagram account for sharing a cryptic note that went, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’...... but there is dignity in silence.” While she did not take any names, it was clear who she was pointing towards.

Ektaa's latest remark was in reaction to Ram’s comment on the kissing scene on the show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain". Ram had stated that he had asked the producer if she was sure about the scene between him and Sakshi Tanwar, however, the producer did not back down.

Ekta had also welcomed “queen” Tabu on “Bhoot Bangla”, which is being shot in Jaipur.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ starring Akshay Kumar promises to be a perfect blend of thrills and laughter, as the film explores the haunted house genre with a comedic twist.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.