J&K shivers as cold wave intensifies, dry weather forecast for next 24 hours

Srinagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Intense cold because of the narrowing gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) office forecasted cold, dry weather during the next 24 hours in the union territory.

The maximum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city on Saturday while the minimum temperature was minus 3 degrees on Sunday.

In Gulmarg, the maximum temperature was 2.4 degrees on Saturday while the minimum was minus 5.6 degrees on Sunday. Similarly, Pahalgam had a maximum temperature of 4.8 degrees while the minimum was minus 6.2 degrees on Sunday.

Jammu city had 10.5 degrees, Katra town 8.4, Batote 4.6, Banihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

A MeT office statement said, “On January 12, generally cloudy in the morning and forenoon, and improvement thereafter. On January 13, mainly clear with dry weather. On January 14, generally cloudy with dry weather. On January 15 and 16, generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches. On January 17 and 18, generally cloudy.”

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30. It is during this 40-day long period of intense cold that Kashmiris keep themselves warm with a loose tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran'. Underneath the Pheran, they hold a firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’. The two help locals keep cold away and survive the Chillai Kalan.

Doctors have cautioned people, especially, children and elders to protect themselves from long exposure to extreme cold. Hypothermia caused by extreme cold is responsible for constriction of blood vessels. Constricted blood vessels result in heart attacks and heart failures.

The use of Pheran and Kangri has become unavoidable for locals as fund-starved Jammu and Kashmir cannot afford to provide 24X7 electric power supply to the consumers. Pilfrages, transmission losses and even low cost of electricity charged by consumers are cited as reasons for the wide gap between the requirement and supply of electricity by the authorities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.