Is Disha Patani Seeing Prabhas? Disha's 'PD' Tattoo Sparks Dating Rumors with Kalki Co-Star

Disha Patani, who was seen in a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD, is now being linked up with her co-star Prabhas. Recently, the paparazzi reportedly captured the actress with a tattoo on her left forearm.

The tattoo, which is showing only two letters ‘PD’, has fueled speculation that PD means ‘Prabhas Darling’ and the actress got this tattoo inked on her hand out of love for her rumoured boyfriend. It is not even clear that the actress indeed got this tattoo engraved on her hand.

However, the rumour mills on social media went mild and started decrypting the code called ‘PD’. Even though Disha worked in the blockbuster sci-fi thriller movie, she was not seen hanging out with Prabhas beyond the shooting location. She was also missing from the film’s promotions. A few netizens have also interpreted the tattoo as the actress name in a reversed order - PD: Disha Patani (DP).

Disha’s image showing the tattoo quickly went viral. She has so far not responded to these speculations. In the recently released Kalki 2898 AD movie, the actress essayed the role of Roxi who is Prabhas's love interest and there’s also a romance track between Bhairava and Roxie in the movie.

Meanwhile, a video is making rounds on social media in which Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were seen entering the residence of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Tiger and Akshay recently worked together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan movie.

Also Read: Ram Charan Gave Shelter To Lakshmi Manchu!

