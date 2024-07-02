Ram Charan Gave Shelter To Lakshmi Manchu!

"Lakshmi Manchu opened up about receiving help from her friends Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati after moving to Mumbai. In a recent interview, she shared this incident and how their support encouraged her to succeed in the Telugu film industry.

Manchu Lakshmi, veteran actor Mohan Babu’s daughter, detailed her experience when she moved to Mumbai. She gave insight into her acting journey and friendships with her industry peers. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, she discussed her early days in the cinema industry and her relocation to Mumbai. She expressed gratitude to Ram Charan for assisting her in the move.

She also mentioned staying initially with her best friend in the industry, Rakul Preet Singh. With her friend's immense support, she relocated to Mumbai and sought advice from Rana Daggubati, who advised her that staying in one place wouldn't contribute to her career growth.

Lakshmi Manchu faced housing issues when she moved to Mumbai, and Ram Charan stepped in by offering her his place to stay. She stated, 'At that time, Ram Charan helped me. I didn't tell anybody because if people knew I was living at his house, they might not offer me work. I also asked Charan not to disclose this.'

Ram Charan ensured she felt comfortable in the unfamiliar city and assured her that she could use his house without any concerns about utilities.

She mentioned being a member of an exclusive celebrity WhatsApp group with 142 actors, including Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and many others. This group supports each other by promoting their projects. She explained, 'When someone has a movie, a teaser, or a trailer, they share it with the group. It's expected that we all promote each other. That's why we created this group, to end animosity.'

As for her current activities, Lakshmi Manchu remains in the spotlight due to her statements and interviews. Recently, she revealed shocking details about her family's patriarchal nature, which sparked debate among netizens. Despite being open and honest and receiving support from her fans, she faced backlash for criticizing her family."