Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Game Changer Ticket Price Hike Request

Hyderabad: Producer Dil Raju is set to meet the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr. Revanth Reddy, to ask for an increase in ticket prices for the upcoming movie "Game Changer." This request comes after the Telangana government decided not to raise ticket prices or allow special benefit shows following a tragic stampede during the release of "Pushpa 2."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had made it clear in a recent meeting with film industry prominent figures that public safety is a priority, and strict rules are needed to prevent such incidents from happening again. Despite this, Dil Raju, a well-known producer with a good relationship with the Chief Minister, announced in a press meeting in Hyderabad that he is determined to discuss the matter with the CM.

Dil Raju's move to request a ticket price hike has drawn a lot of attention from both the film industry and the public. Many see this meeting as a key moment, as the decision could set a new trend for ticket pricing in Telangana. People in the film industry are closely watching what happens, knowing that any change could affect how future movies are priced and could influence the financial side of the regional film business.

