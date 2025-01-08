Game Changer Struggles with Slow Ticket Bookings Across Non-Telugu Regions

Advance ticket sales for Game Changer commenced today across India, excluding Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, the response has been somewhat tepid.

While the Hindi and Tamil versions have seen some activity, the figures remain relatively modest. The film has struggled to gain significant traction in these crucial markets, even though they are vital for the film's overall performance alongside its original Telugu version.

After the success of RRR, Ram Charan has garnered international fame and is believed to have a solid fan base in the Hindi-speaking regions. Furthermore, director Shankar, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, enjoys a massive following.

Given these factors, strong showings in both the Hindi and Tamil markets are crucial for the film’s commercial success. However, unlike films with established franchises like Pushpa 2, Game Changer lacks the same level of brand recognition, which could potentially affect its opening in the Hindi market.

If the current pattern persists, the film may encounter difficulties in achieving robust box office results on its first day. Early indications also suggest a slow start in the US market.

Also read: Game Changer’s Jaragandi Jaragandi: Daler Mehndi Vocals using AI technology