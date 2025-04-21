Sonu Nigam to MM Keeravani: Anupam Kher unveils the musical team of 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Adding to the excitement for his directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great", Anupam Kher introduced the netizens to the brilliant musical team of the film.

'RRR' fame composer M M Keeravani recorded the tracks for "Tanvi The Great" even before the project went on floors.

The veteran actor wrote on his IG, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Proud to announce the BRILLIANT singers of TANVI THE GREAT! I spent almost a year with the Great #MMKeeravani sir and recorded all the songs of the film before we even started shooting for the film. With the magic of #Keeravani sir we have the most melodious music for #TanviTheGreat."

Renowned singers Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Vishal Mishra have lent their vocal prowess to the songs composed by Keeravani. "And our singers are a great mix of legends and new comers. #SonuNigam and #Shaan are personal friends apart from being great legendary singers. #VishalMishra is a sensational singer! I have heard #RajPandits soulful singing since he was a child! Ramya and Nayana are on the rise in the music world," Kher added.

Kher shared that two newcomers, Shagun and Gomathi will also be stepping into the industry with "Tanvi The Great".

He went on to say, "Shagun and Gomathi will be making their debut with #TanviTheGreat!! Amazing voices with an amazing future! There is an English track sung by Los Angeles based Very talented Shannon and Dirty Grim! There is a special singer Ms. Kumudwathi Aparajitha! Album also includes a soulful song my Keeravani sir himself! My heart and soul - both are singing! Waiting for the world to listen to these unbelievable voices! Jai Ho!"

“Tanvi The Great” will mark Kher's return to direction after more than two decades. He last directed the 2022 flick “Om Jai Jagadish.”

The primary cast of the drama includes Iain Glen, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vrinda Kher, Joanna Ashka, Ashish Bisht, Jemima Dunn, Ritwik Tomar, and Lisa-Marie Spiegel.

