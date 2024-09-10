Devara Breaks Records: 1 Million Pre-Sales in North America Before Trailer Launch

A few days ago, the name "Devara" trended on social media, causing a virtual tsunami of buzz. Netizens and fans have expressed admiration for the already-released tracks. The trailer for "Devara," which stars Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor under Koratala Siva's direction, is highly anticipated by fans. The movie is getting great reviews abroad, and advance ticket sales have already started there. In some markets, the tickets have sold out quickly, breaking previous records.

Devara is set for release globally on September 27. But in foreign countries, advance ticket sales have already reached one million (ten lakh), making it the fastest film to reach this milestone in North America through pre-sale alone. No other Indian film has ever attained this record in that area.

The "Devara" trailer will be released on September 10 at 5:04 PM, and a big celebration will be held in Mumbai. Koratala Siva and Jr. NTR are already here. At the same time, the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi trailers will be released.

