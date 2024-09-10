Pic: NTR with Three Star Directors

NTR is setting the internet ablaze with his latest social media post! The talented superstar shared a photo with three of the most powerful directors in the industry - Koratala Siva, Prashant Neel, and Ayan Mukerji - leaving fans in awe. The picture has sparked immense excitement, especially with the trailer of his upcoming film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, releasing today evening. Devara promises to be a gripping rustic thriller with intense action sequences, hitting theaters on September 27.

But that's not all! NTR's next project with Prashant Neel, fondly referred to as NTR31, is rumored to be titled Dragon, generating massive buzz. And if that wasn't enough, he's also collaborating with Siddharth Anand on WAR 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the YRF Spy universe blockbuster, alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Earlier today, a photo of NTR chatting with Animal director Sandeep Vanga sent shockwaves online. Now, with this latest post, fans can't help but wonder - how much action can be packed into one frame? The possibilities are endless, and we can't wait to see what NTR and these visionary directors have in store for us.

Also Read: Meenakshi Chaudhary's Back to Back Flops

Also Read: Tank Bund Ganesh Nimarjanam Photos: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Also Read: Devara Breaks Records: 1 Million Pre-Sales in North America Before Trailer Launch