The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is set to premiere at 7 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2024. This popular reality show, hosted by Nagarjuna, returns to captivate audiences with its mix of entertainment and emotional moments.

Recently, the makers of the reality show released an electrifying teaser. The promo shows host Nagarjuna grooving to the beats alongside the supermodels.

The promo was released on X (formerly Twitter) with this caption: "Ee sari Bigg Boss lo entertainment, fun, twists & turns ki LIMIT EH LEDU! Are you ready for LIMITLESS season 8?! THE GRAND LAUNCH coming to you on September 1st at 7 pm! #BiggBossTelugu8 #Nagarjuna(sic)"

The reality show will air on Star Maa and will include a diverse group of contestants, featuring both celebrities and commoners. Fans are looking forward to the engaging drama and cat fights as the show unfolds later this week.