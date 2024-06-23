Brace for increase in ticket prices for big budget Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the release of sci-fi thriller movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which is slated for global release on June 27. Nag Ashwin’s ambitious project features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Given the film's massive Rs 600 Crore budget, producers have secured approval for significant hikes in the ticket prices. As per reports, single-screen theatres will see a Rs 75 increase while multiplexes will see a jump of Rs 100 in their ticket prices. This brings the total cost, including taxes, to Rs 265 for single screens and Rs 413 for multiplexes.

As the film is set for the 3D release, the audience has to pay extra for the 3D glasses. Premium multiplexes like Prasads will charge an additional Rs 100 for high-quality 3D glasses, increasing the total ticket price to Rs 513.

In Telangana, the highly-anticipated film will have early morning shows at 5:30 am and the makers have decided to set a different pricing for it. These special shows will cost Rs 377 while regular multiplex screenings will be priced at Rs 495.

