Archery World Cup: Indian recurve mixed team bags bronze medal after beating Mexico

Antalya (Turkiye), June 23 (IANS) Indian recurve mixed pair of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur staged a late comeback against Mexico to bag a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday.

The Indians were trailing 0-2 after the opening set but they bounced back in the remaining sets to clinch the encounter 5-3 against Alejandra Valencia and Matias Grande from Mexico.

It was India's third medal in the competition after the Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur bagged a gold medal while Priyansh won a silver on Saturday.

Later in the day, Dhiraj and Ankita Bhakat will compete in their respective individual semifinals to further boost India's medal tally.

