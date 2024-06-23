Pawan Kalyan’s Unseen Candid Family Pic

Jun 23, 2024, 15:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor-turned-politician Konidela Pawan Kalyan, who recently sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, captured hearts on social media with an impromptu family photo. The Jana Sena Party shared the image on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The viral picture features Pawan Kalyan posing with his wife Anna Lezhneva, daughter Aadya, and son Akira Nandan. The family moment was captured during an unexpected break while they were en route to their Mangalagiri residence.

According to the X post, the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy encountered heavy traffic on the highway. Seizing the opportunity, Pawan Kalyan requested his driver to pull over to the side of the road. He then stepped out of the vehicle with his family to capture this memorable moment.

Also Read: Is Mahesh Babu's son prepping for Tollywood debut?

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Akira Nandan
Mangalagiri
jana sena party
pawan kalyan
Anna Lezhneva
Aadya
Advertisement
Back to Top