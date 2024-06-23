Pawan Kalyan’s Unseen Candid Family Pic

Actor-turned-politician Konidela Pawan Kalyan, who recently sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, captured hearts on social media with an impromptu family photo. The Jana Sena Party shared the image on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The viral picture features Pawan Kalyan posing with his wife Anna Lezhneva, daughter Aadya, and son Akira Nandan. The family moment was captured during an unexpected break while they were en route to their Mangalagiri residence.

According to the X post, the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy encountered heavy traffic on the highway. Seizing the opportunity, Pawan Kalyan requested his driver to pull over to the side of the road. He then stepped out of the vehicle with his family to capture this memorable moment.

ట్రాఫిక్ చిక్కులు ఇచ్చిన చక్కటి ముచ్చట ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు ఈ నెల 12న ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసిన తరవాత క్లిక్ అనిపించిన అందమైన ఫోటో ఇది. ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేసి మంగళగిరిలో నివాసానికి బయలుదేరాలనుకొంటే - ట్రాఫిక్ చిక్కులు ఏర్పడ్డాయి. వాహనాన్ని రోడ్డు… pic.twitter.com/SxB72HirFO — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) June 23, 2024

