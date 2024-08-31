Box Office: Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram hit by Heavy Rains

Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on Thursday (August 29), received average to negative reviews from critics and audiences. The film garnered mixed talk. Amidst this, the Box Office collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram reportedly hit by incessant rains.

With heavy rainfall alert in the Telugu states for the coming days, the film is expected to have a lukewarm response at cinemas. For the next couple of days, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are going to witness heavy rains. The weather department cautioned the people to not step out. All this is going to impact the footfalls to the cinemas.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film was lapped up by strong performances of SJ Suryah and Nani. However, the film was bogged down by dragged scenes and prolonged drama. The climax got thumbs down from the viewers.

Also Read: Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Review: Average Sanivaaram