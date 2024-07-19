Animal Producer's Daughter Tishaa Kumar Dies at Age of 21

Bollywood producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away. Tishaa died at the age of 21. Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer. She had been battling with the cancer and succumbed to it. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Germany where she breathed her last. Tishaa was the niece of T Series's Bhushan Kumar.

Krishan Kumar is one of the producers of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Tishaa had made some public appearances earlier. She was last seen at the Animal movie premiere on November 30, 2023.

Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their condolences over Tishaa's untimely demise.