After controversy, Samantha issues a disclaimer

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu promoted the use of hydrogen peroxide through nebulization for respiratory illnesses. Several experts criticized her for promoting "pseudo-science".

Looks like the actress wants to steer clear of controversies. The Rangasthalam actress has started putting out disclaimers in her health-related social media posts.

Sharing a podcast in which she has participated, the Shaakuntalam actress said that the information shared by her in the podcast is mere for informational purposes. She made it clear that the information can't be seen as a substitute for professional advice.

The 'Disclaimer' thing is a welcome change from Samantha.