Uttar Pradesh schools holiday on January 30 for Mauni Amavasya

The district administration has declared that all schools from classes 1 to 8 will have holidays from January 28 to 30 January given the Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 Mauni Amavasya. So, today, January 30 is a school holiday in Uttar Pradesh. This decision is taken so that the management becomes effective since huge crowds are expected on that particular day on account of the bathing festival.

Says Praveen Kumar Tiwari, District Basic Education Officer, the District Magistrate has directed the closure of schools from January 30 for three days from January 28 to 30. All council, board-recognized, aided, English, and Hindi medium schools are to remain closed in the district.

The Mauni Amavasya festival is an important event in the Hindu calendar, and this year's celebrations are expected to draw large crowds to the city. To ensure public safety and order, the district administration has taken the precautionary measure of closing schools on January 30.

The closure of schools will help in maintaining law and order, and also prevent any potential disruption to the festival celebrations. Parents and guardians are advised to make necessary arrangements for their children's care and safety during this period.

The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining peace and order during the festival celebrations. With the closure of schools on January 30, the administration aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

In addition to closing schools, the district administration has also made provisions for traffic management, crowd control, and emergency services during the festival. People are requested to follow the orders of the officials and take measures to ensure safety.

Mauni Amavasya festival is a prominent one in the Hindu calendar. The district administration ensures that such an important event should take place without any hassle or trouble, hence it closed all schools on January 30 as a precautionary measure.

